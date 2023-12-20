Driver, burglar given last chance to avoid jail for 'serious offences'

A 29-year-old woman guilty of a range of speeding and theft offences has been given a final chance to avoid jail.
Jessica Chittleborough pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on December 20 to a series of offences dating back to early 2023.
Among them was the burglary of Albert Street business Chitticks Bakery on August 15.
Chittleborough entered the Warrnambool building with a key from a former employee who had been dismissed from the bakery.
The two offenders stole $480 in cash before fleeing in a nearby vehicle at great speed.
It followed a number of successful shoplifting attempts earlier in the year and the theft of a Bank of Melbourne card.
A week after the card's owner reported it missing, Chittleborough made six transactions within eight minutes at Kmart in Gateway Plaza, racking up a bill of more than $400.
When the card was found at the defendant's residence months later, she claimed she knew the owner's family and was intending on returning it.
The accused had also stolen several vehicle registration plates throughout the year, culminating in the theft of a car valued at $30,000.
The police prosecutor said Chittleborough had been caught speeding on several occasions.
On February 9, she was captured on police camera driving at 82 kmh through Winslow, which has a 60 kmh speed limit.
The learner driver had not affixed L plates to her Holden Commodore, which failed to pull over for police once red and blue flashing lights were turned on.
After reaching the 100 kmh speed zone to Winslow's north, the driver accelerated well past the limit to 160 kmh, causing police to abandon the pursuit.
Chittleborough's lawyer said her client had been "progressing well" while on bail and cautioned that a jail sentence could hinder the progress she was making.
"Notably, she's been abstaining from methamphetamines, which has been a problem drug for her," she said.
"There's a lot that's been going well in terms of her prospects for rehabilitation."
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge disqualified Chittleborough from driving for 30 months but decided to defer her sentencing to the 15th of March, 2024.
"Commit any offence, whether it's using (drugs), stealing, driving whilst disqualified, any offence. I'm going to sentence you to between four and six months imprisonment," he said.
"If you can prove to the court that you really have turned the page, I'll consider whether you have to go to jail or not.
"Your future is completely in your hands from here on out."
