Home care services to continue for Moyne residents

A commitment to home care services has been locked in by Moyne Shire Council.
During 2023, a five-month review was undertaken which showed the services were not only needed, but were cost effective.
This result encouraged councillors to vote in favour at their December meeting of continuing the services.
The break-even to profitable result was welcome news for councillors.
The long-term plan is for Moyne to meet the federal government's planned transition to a home support program by 2027.
The progress of home care services will continue to be monitored in 2024, with a report to be presented to councillors at the end of that year.
This 12-month report will include factors such as workforce, systems, technology, governance and financial processes.
Councillor Karen Foster said there was an expectation in the community for council to take care of those that needed it most.
"If we were to step away it may result in some very vulnerable people slipping through the gaps," Cr Foster said.
"There is a high level of trust in our workforce, it is a service that is not only important, but is loved by our clients. It's a crucial suite of services we provide."
Cr Foster said it was exciting to have a unanimous vote of confidence from councillors to continue with the services.
Cr Damian Gleeson said while he was pleased the services were paying their way, it went beyond that.
"We have to look at all aspects of the business, but this is more than about making money, more importantly this is human, 20 staff and 400 clients," Cr Gleeson said.
Moyne mayor Cr Ian Smith said the review just passed included community forums and surveys, as well as discussions with staff.
