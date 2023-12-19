The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'Really big impact': Popular early years teacher bids farewell after 45 years

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated December 20 2023 - 10:19am, first published 9:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Joseph's Primary School's Mark Hyland is retiring after 45 years working in education. Picture by Sean McKenna
St Joseph's Primary School's Mark Hyland is retiring after 45 years working in education. Picture by Sean McKenna

Not even major surgery almost a decade ago could stop teacher Mark Hyland from reaching his 45-year milestone and retirement this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.