WorkSafe releases injury claim data for young south-west workers

Being hit by moving objects is the most common injury for young south-west workers in 2023.
New WorkSafe data released in December 2023 shows 43 workers aged 15-24 in the Warrnambool, Corangamite, Glenelg, Moyne and Southern Grampians were seriously injured enough to have a claim for workers' compensation since the start of the year.
The top south-west areas for young worker claims received included Warrnambool (16 claims), Moyne (9) and Southern Grampians (8).
The data revealed the cause of injuries included being hit by a moving object (18 claims), falls, trips and slips (7), body stress (5) mental stress (5).
The claims involved wounds, lacerations and amputations (14) musculoskeletal system injuries (8), fractures (7), mental injury (7).
The 2023 figure of 43 claims in 2023 is down from 55 WorkSafe claims in 2022, which was inclusive of the full year.
Of the 2022 incidents, 18 were in Warrnambool, 11 in Glenelg and 11 in Southern Grampians.
The regional young worker injury figures were released to coincide with WorkSafe's new young worker campaign 'Would you work for you?' which aims to increase awareness of the challenges young workers face and highlight employers' responsibilities to ensure their safety.
Young workers are particularly vulnerable due to their inexperience and reluctance to speak up if something is wrong or they don't understand a task or instruction.
The campaign reminds employers that they must make sure young workers have the training and guidance to stay safe at work.
Since 2018, 19 workers aged 15 to 24 have died as a result of workplace incidents, while 2240 young workers have been injured seriously enough to lodge a WorkCover claim since the start of this year.
Construction, manufacturing, accommodation and food services, and health care and social assistance had the highest amount of claims. The most common causes of injuries were being hit by moving objects, body stressing and falls, trips and slips.
Employers who put the safety of young workers at risk because they fail to provide a safe workplace, including safe systems and appropriate information, instruction, and supervision, can face criminal charges.
WorkSafe Executive Director Health and Safety Narelle Beer reminded employers they were responsible for giving young workers the guidance, training and supervision they needed to stay safe at work.
"Young workers are particularly vulnerable due to their inexperience and reluctance to always speak up if something is wrong or they don't understand something," Ms Beer said.
"Sadly, we still see cases where young workers suffer terrible injuries, so we're asking employers to stop and think about the crucial role that they play in keeping young workers safe."
