WorkSafe releases injury claim data for young south-west workers

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated December 19 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 2:41pm
New WorkSafe data, released in December 2023, shows 43 workers aged 15-24 in the Warrnambool, Corangamite, Glenelg, Moyne and Southern Grampians were seriously injured enough to have a claim for workers' compensation since the start of the year.
Being hit by moving objects is the most common injury for young south-west workers in 2023.

