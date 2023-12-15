Santa sprint adds to Christmas cheer at gala night

A Santa dash will kick off the silly season in Terang as residents of all ages gather for the town's annual gala night.
The Terang Gala Night, on Friday, December 22, 2023, is a popular meeting spot and a chance for residents and family and friends returning home to the region to catch up prior to Christmas.
The festive event is in its 49th year and includes an appearance by Santa on his sleigh pulled by local CFA volunteers, live music, food vendors, children's entertainment and activities and the drawing of its major raffle.
Cash prizes are awarded to the fastest male and female and under 12 boy and girl with dash entrants required to dress as Santa to compete.
The raffle has been going since the gala began and was introduced to encourage and reward people who shopped in the town.
Customers who make a purchase in the lead up to Christmas go in the draw to win a new trailer filled with products, worth more than $2500, donated by local businesses.
The Terang & District Progress Association organise the gala in conjunction with the Terang Traders.
Progress association committee member Des McKinnon said traders gave out tickets to customers with each purchase made and there were lots of great prizes up for grabs.
He said it was a popular local event which attracted between 1500 to 2000 people.
It's on Friday, December 22, 2023 from 5pm in Mary Bradshaw Avenue, Terang.
