The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Santa sprint adds to Christmas cheer at gala night

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated December 15 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang Co-Op's Lincon Baker and John Meade with Terang & District Progress Association's Des McKinnon with a trailer of goods to be raffled at the town's annual gala night on December 22, 2023. Picture by Anthony Brady
Terang Co-Op's Lincon Baker and John Meade with Terang & District Progress Association's Des McKinnon with a trailer of goods to be raffled at the town's annual gala night on December 22, 2023. Picture by Anthony Brady

A Santa dash will kick off the silly season in Terang as residents of all ages gather for the town's annual gala night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help