Smooth sailing: Move north sparks new mobile marine service for south-west

Time spent working in Queensland as a marine technician has sparked a new business for a south-west resident.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Marine technician Tom Fox has just returned to Warrnambool from far north Queensland where he's worked doing remote boat repairs and servicing.
It's a service he'll continue to offer but across the south-west from January after seeing a need.
Mr Fox said his new business Warrnambool Mobile Marine aimed to make life easier for boat owners, saving them the trip to and from the mechanics, which could be time consuming depending on how far they had to travel.
Instead, Mr Fox will travel around the south-west with his mobile workshop, a purpose-built trailer, to complete mechanical services and repairs on most makes and models of outboard engines, as well as electrical and trailer servicing and repairs.
The keen fisherman has more than 10 years' experience in the marine industry. He's worked as a marine technician and as a general manager of a Warrnambool boating and fishing company.
Mr Fox said he provided servicing from wherever the vessel was, whether that be a driveway, garage or on the water.
He said he understood the need for a mobile marine mechanic service after working in Warrnambool for 10 years and those who were passionate about boating and fishing found it difficult to fit services around their busy schedules.
"I saw an opportunity there to bring a mobile workshop to the customer," Mr Fox said of his Queensland experience.
"I know with life these days, during any free time, you don't want to be wasting your time towing your boat to get it serviced when really that time you should be using your boat or spending it with your family and friends."
Mr Fox said the response to his new business was pleasing and he had bookings locked in for January 2024.
"The first thing they're saying is 'I really don't have time or want the hassle of having to tow it somewhere'," he said.
Mr Fox said working in Queensland in 2023 had provided him with greater experience working with a wide range of different boats and issues, as well as working on lots of mobile jobs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.