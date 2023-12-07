The Standard
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

A ride to remember: Horseback dream marks end of school days

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated December 7 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For as long as she can remember, Warrnambool's Zara Harrington has dreamt of riding her horse to school, as previous generations of her family once did.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.