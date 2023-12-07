A ride to remember: Horseback dream marks end of school days

For as long as she can remember, Warrnambool's Zara Harrington has dreamt of riding her horse to school, as previous generations of her family once did.
Inspired by her nana Irene Harrington's stories of riding to school in Illowa when she was younger, Zara wanted to emulate the experience.
In Zara's final days as a primary school pupil, her dream became a reality.
Zara, 12, rode her horse Prince Harrington along the streets to St Joseph's Primary School on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
The year six pupil passionately cares for her horses. Zara said riding to school was something she'd been wanting to do for years and with the support of her family, friends and school leaders they made it happen.
The pair, accompanied by her mum Jacinta on fellow horse Bob The Cob, travelled through traffic with patient motorists making way for Zara on her journey.
lt was only the second time the gentle-natured horses had been ridden on the road.
Zara's brothers Braxton, 10, and Diesel, 8, cheered her on and walked alongside them part of the way with her dad Clayton, proud nanas, family members and friends.
At school Zara's teachers and classmates welcomed their arrival.
"The kids thought it was absolutely amazing," Zara said.
"We're grateful to everyone who contributed. It was amazing riding Prince to school. He was such a good boy."
It was a memorable and very special trip for Zara and her family, who said they would cherish the moment forever.
"It was unbelievable and I'm so grateful," Zara said. "It felt so amazing and I'm so proud."
Zara and her classmates will celebrate their final day of primary school on Friday, December 15, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.