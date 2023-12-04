'A robber took my Baileys': Elderly woman victim of aggravated burglary

An 88-year-old Warrnambool widow says it was "terrible" when a thief broke into her home and stole her beloved Baileys drink.
Margaret Tom was in her Kiama Avenue home on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9.15am when a man climbed in through a bedroom window.
"He was a very noisy burglar, I think he needs a new occupation," she said.
"I think he was becoming very dangerous, he was becoming very agitated.
"It was terrible when he took my (Irish cream liquor) Baileys, my nightcap."
During the incident the man physically manhandled Mrs Tom for her purse, demanding cash while she watched television in her lounge room.
She activated her medical alert before police were notified of the incident.
"A couple of cops came up and searched my yard but he was gone," Mrs Tom said.
She said it took her a couple of days until she could have a proper night's sleep following the incident.
"Just every now and then I sort of get the shakes a bit," Mrs Tom said.
It was the third time the man was believed to have targeted and invaded Mrs Tom's home.
"The first two times he had no idea I was (asleep) in bed," she said.
Warrnambool police Leading Senior Constable Shannon Kavenagh alongside her colleague Taya McLeish decided to gift Mrs Tom a bottle of Baileys to replace the one that was stolen.
"We thought this is just not right," Leading Senior Constable Kavenagh said.
Police arrested a 21-year-old man Warrnambool man on Jamieson Street on Friday, December 1 and charged him with aggravated burglary involving physically confronting in relation to the incident.
The man applied for bail when he faced the Warrnambool Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 4, 2023.
