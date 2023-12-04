The Standard
'A robber took my Baileys': Elderly woman victim of aggravated burglary

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated December 4 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 2:54pm
Warrnambool police Leading Senior Constables Shannon Kavenagh and Taya McLeish with the bottle of Baileys they gifted aggravated burglary victim and widow Margaret Tom. Picture by Anthony Brady
An 88-year-old Warrnambool widow says it was "terrible" when a thief broke into her home and stole her beloved Baileys drink.

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

