Newcastle runner recovers to win women's Terang Gift, Melburnian wins men's

Newcastle sprinter Grace Hewitt bounced back from illness just in time to seal a win in the Terang Gift women's final on Sunday.
The New South Wales native started from the back-marker (4.75 metres) in the 120-metre handicap final and crossed the line first in a time of 13.794 seconds, ahead of Imogen Hobbs and Clare De Salis.
Hewitt was thrilled to win the sash, confirming sickness ruled her out of running in the Warrnambool Gift the day before.
"I'm so happy with that," she told The Standard.
"It was just good to turn up today because I was feeling a bit sick on Friday and I couldn't race yesterday."
Hewitt said she found it "thrilling" starting from the back-marker.
"It was exciting," she said.
"I love the chase, I love the challenge. I was just honestly real excited to run."
Meanwhile, Maki Loukeris triumphed in the men's gift final in a time of 12.290 seconds.
The Doncaster runner started with a handicap of 7.25m, crossing the line ahead of Daniel Mouratch and Hugh Hoffmann.
"(It) feels amazing, just really happy that the win finally came," he said.
"I've been chasing it for a while so really glad it's finally here."
Both athletes praised the town and event.
"It's an amazing organisation," Loukeris said.
"(I'd) just like to thank everyone that's put money into it to sponsor it.
"Every year you guys just bring the top kind of performances, so I'm really glad that this was the win that I got this year."
