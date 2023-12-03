The Standard
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Newcastle runner recovers to win women's Terang Gift, Melburnian wins men's

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated December 3 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 5:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang Gift women's winner Grace Hewitt on the top podium, alongside Imogen Hobbs (second) and Clare De Salis (third). Picture by Anthony Brady
Terang Gift women's winner Grace Hewitt on the top podium, alongside Imogen Hobbs (second) and Clare De Salis (third). Picture by Anthony Brady

Newcastle sprinter Grace Hewitt bounced back from illness just in time to seal a win in the Terang Gift women's final on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.