Sunday, 3 December 2023
Tigers all-rounder cashes in with ball as side skittles Cats

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
December 3 2023 - 9:15am
Josh Stapleton claimed 5-12 for Merrivale. Picture by Sean McKenna
Josh Stapleton claimed 5-12 for Merrivale. Picture by Sean McKenna

One of Merrivale's finest batters bowled his side to victory on Saturday in a commanding Warrnambool and District cricket triumph against Mortlake.

