Passionate bowler loves club, hasn't missed pennant game in 10-plus years

Longtime lawn bowler Bob Mallett has been playing with Port Fairy for 35 years and is as loyal as players come.
The retiree, a former president of the club, is a valued member of its Western District Playing Area division one pennant outfit.
He relishes taking part in the pennant competition and said he hadn't missed a game in more than a decade.
"I just enjoy playing, I love pennant," he told The Standard.
"Ten and a half years and I haven't missed a game. I do like it. You meet nice people, it's good."
The accomplished footballer, who played seven games for South Melbourne in the VFL during the late 1960s, loves the social aspect of the sport as well as the competition side.
"It's pretty good afterwards," he said.
"They're just a good bunch of blokes. The thing is you're meeting different people all the time and it's good to see them when you go and visit their clubs.
"Everyone knows each other, it's a great sport. A lot of people think 'oh jeez, why didn't I get into this game earlier'."
Mallett, a retired police officer, arrived in the seaside town from Melbourne 49 years ago and has been there ever since.
He is a life member of Port Fairy Football Club and joked that he was glad to have bought a home in the town at a time when prices were cheaper.
Port Fairy sits seventh after eight rounds following its 68-48 loss to City Gold on Saturday.
The side has a favourable run to the end of the season, with five of its six remaining regular season games at home.
Upgrades to the club's greens limited the side to just two home games across the opening eight rounds.
Mallett appreciates the high-class facilities at the club.
"Outside of Warrnambool you wouldn't get many better clubs, facility wise," he said.
