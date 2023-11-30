The Standard
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Jockey inches closer to race return following brain cancer battle

By Tim Auld
November 30 2023 - 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Braidon Small, pictured at the Warrnambool Racing Club in July, is aiming to resume riding track work. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Jockey Braidon Small, pictured at the Warrnambool Racing Club in July, is aiming to resume riding track work. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

BRAVE Warrnambool jumps jockey Braidon Small is one step closer to resuming riding trackwork after a seven-hour operation to reduce a brain tumour in June and months of radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.