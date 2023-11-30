The Standardsport
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

'Spreading awareness': Cricket club to turn pink for important cause

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
November 30 2023 - 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dennington's Will Bellman, pictured with Merrivale's Brad Pearson, Daniel Pearson and Nick Sinnott. The clubs will feature in the Pink Stumps Day across the next two rounds. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero
Dennington's Will Bellman, pictured with Merrivale's Brad Pearson, Daniel Pearson and Nick Sinnott. The clubs will feature in the Pink Stumps Day across the next two rounds. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero

Merrivale Cricket Club will turn pink for an important cause over the next few weekends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help