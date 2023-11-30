Letters: Clock stops for popular rock event that generated fond memories

I could not believe my eyes to read that 'Rock the Clock' has been cancelled, an event for Camperdown and beyond that injected vibrancy, fun and active participation in a culturally-rich musical environment.
Some on Facebook complained on their page to the tune of, "December is just so busy with all our other commitments"...Really!
At least the weather is preferable at this time. If it were actually important to these people year in, year out, I'm sure they could make room for one day on their social calendars. I've been in Hawaii for a time, and didn't know this event was in peril. Now what do we have in its place? To quote my young daughter, "It was one of the few events that I have fond memories of going to here." If the south-west region chooses not to listen to our youth and assumes everyone living here likes the same type of cultural event, then it's hardly any surprise they leave rural towns.
Susan Byrne, Noorat
Thank you to the Warrnambool Gallery, Lisa Gorman and the estate of Mirka Mora for the wonderful exhibition brought to Warrnambool.
An additional thank you to Lisa for sharing her story from her cherished childhood in Warrnambool, its' influence in her fashion, art and the person she is, her love of her nursing career of which she is still proud and how she has looked for opportunities to build the humanity and caring side of nursing into the cut and thrust of the fashion industry.
The Warrnambool community is core to Lisa's being. Each year while she had her fashion label, Lisa would bring vast numbers of samples, seconds and excess stock to be sold at significantly reduced prices to allow the Warrnambool community affordable access to her fashion. Did all those eager shoppers know that 100 per cent of the proceeds from the Warrnambool sales across almost a decade was donated to various charities predominantly Peter McCallum for cancer research?
Thankyou Lisa and what a great story of following your passions and talents to become successful while maintaining at your core, kindness and care.
Michelle Miller, Warrnambool
I noted with interest the comment from Warrnambool's mayor about finding a suitable site for free camping.
First I disclose I am a free camper. Secondly I think I have found a site. I suggest using the old saleyards site for self contained campers as from the amount of vehicles stored there a public liability policy must already be in place.
Bins are already in place and if the toilets haven't been knocked down maybe they can also be used.
Peter Brown, Warrnambool
As the 2023 Jericho Cup approaches, it is fitting to reflect on its history. The winner of the inaugural Jericho Cup in 1918 was ridden hands and heels, bareback, and was not whipped. It is fitting that the Warrnambool Racing Club and Racing Victoria honour the requests of the Australian Light Horse Association, and the races origins, and ensure the 2023 and future events are whip-free.
Whip-free races are a better measure of who is the fastest horse and make for a fairer competition. They would also improve the public's perception of horse racing.
If we don't whip our human athletes when they compete, why do it to horses?
Lee O'Mahoney, Diamond Creek VIC
As Christmas fast approaches, so will the point of crisis for many people struggling to make ends meet. Christmas is the busiest time of year for the Salvos. A time of hope, joy, and celebration things that make Christmas good.
But the reality is, Aussies are losing the battle to stay afloat. While generally regarded as a celebration of togetherness with loved ones, Christmas can also be stressful and isolating for many people experiencing hardship, especially in light of the current cost of living crisis. Many will be unable to afford basic necessities, such as food, utilities or housing. New research from The Salvation Army shows that 62 per cent of Australians are more stressed about their finances this year. Behind this statistic lies countless stories of struggle. We are seeing families, once financially stable, now grappling with the daunting challenges of making ends meet.
The research also found that nearly half (48.9 per cent) of those seeking help from a charity this Christmas will be doing so for the first time. People are at breaking point. This Christmas, we want to ensure that nobody struggles alone. During these times of hardship, it is extremely challenging for people to feel a sense of belonging and connection, especially at a time when being surrounded by loved ones matters most. While the compounding impacts of the last few years continue, our support for the community will not waver.
For more than 140 years, The Salvation Army has journeyed through some of the toughest times alongside the Australian community. Caring for people lies at the heart of The Salvation Army. By being present in local communities, we hope to provide the support people need for a more hopeful new year. So please reach out. The Salvos are here to lend a hand to anyone in need this Christmas whether it is financial support to ease the burden of a stretched household budget, a Christmas hamper to feed the family or ensuring children revel in the magic of the season.
We in turn hope to spread the love, peace and joy that is much needed this Christmas. We want to encourage everyone to embrace the season by connecting with loved ones, sharing meals and spreading joy by giving to one another. We aim to make sure Christmas is a safe and happy time for all which is why we ask you to give what you can this Christmas.
Your contribution goes a long way to ensuring our services can continue to provide gifts, warm meals or a safe place to sleep for those who need it most. If you would like to donate to The Salvation Army's Christmas Appeal, or if you need support, please visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS (13 72 58).
Colonel Rodney Walters, The Salvation Army
We'd like to thank the Victorians who have prioritised bowel screening following Cancer Council Victoria's latest awareness campaign to encourage people to do the free at-home bowel screening test.
Bowel cancer can develop with no symptoms or family history. This means that doing regular screening from the age of 50 is important, even if you feel well and live a healthy lifestyle.
In August 2023, Cancer Council Victoria shared Laurie's story of how the bowel screening test saved his life.
All eligible Victorians aged 50-74 receive a free bowel screening test kit in the mail every two years as part of the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program.
However, data shows fewer than half (43.9 per cent) of eligible Victorians participated in the two years between 2020-2021. This was a decline from the 46.5 per cent participation rate in the 2019-2020 reporting period.
Bowel cancer is the second leading cause of cancer related death among Victorian males and the third among Victorian females. Latest Victorian Cancer Registry data shows that 1281 Victorians died from bowel cancer in 2021.
In partnership with the Victorian Department of Health, our campaign looked to increase participation and remind all eligible Victorians to not take the risk and take the bowel screening test.
The National Cancer Screening Register has reported that over 6900 requests for replacement test kits were made via our campaign website - a strong sign of peoples intention to want to do the test. By completing the test, they are also helping their chances to be there for the important moments in their life with family and friends.
Since our campaign launched, we've also supported 1605 people by sending them personal SMS or email reminders to do the test kit as soon as it comes in the mail, provided instructions on how to do the test and helped them to reorder a test if they lost or misplaced it.
Throughout this campaign, we've heard from Victorians on why they do the test and why they would encourage others to also do the test. Their stories were filmed and shared through social media to inspire others to reflect on the moments they wouldn't want to miss.
One such person was Ann Capling, who at age 58 had a close call with bowel cancer in 2017.
Ann had no symptoms, lived a healthy and active life, and had no family history of bowel cancer. However, after her routine bowel screening test came back positive, she had a colonoscopy which found a cancerous polyp.
Ann said she was grateful the kit helped her find the polyp early to ensure she was still able to spend time with her family and friends.
I shudder to think what would have happened had I left the test sitting on my desk for months or ignored it all together, she said.
Instead of living a full and busy life, enjoying adventures with my partner of 30 years, and celebrating my adult children's important milestones, I would have been dealing with the trauma of bowel cancer."
Ann is now encouraging others to not delay and to do the test as soon as it comes in the mail. Over 90 per cent of bowel cancers can be treated successfully if found early. If you're aged 50-74, then you have a higher risk of bowel cancer. By doing the free bowel screening test, every two years when its sent to you in the mail, it could save your life.
Don't take the risk, take the test. To learn more about bowel screening or to reorder a replacement test kit, head to cancervic.org.au/bowel.
Todd Harper, CEO, Cancer Council Victoria
