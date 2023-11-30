Letters: Clock stops for popular rock event that generated fond memories

At least the weather is preferable at this time. If it were actually important to these people year in, year out, I'm sure they could make room for one day on their social calendars. I've been in Hawaii for a time, and didn't know this event was in peril. Now what do we have in its place? To quote my young daughter, "It was one of the few events that I have fond memories of going to here." If the south-west region chooses not to listen to our youth and assumes everyone living here likes the same type of cultural event, then it's hardly any surprise they leave rural towns.

