Remembering a champion of the bush: Honouring Greg Walsh's contribution

The late Greg Walsh will always be remembered as a champion of the bush and a biography, of the same name, will ensure his story lives on for years to come.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
South-west born Dr Walsh was a city educated academic who devoted most of his working life to the regions.
Biography author and sibling Pat Walsh said his brother, born and raised on a South Purrumbete dairy farm as one of eight children, was "an unusual but highly effective combination".
"He championed what is to some urbanites a dead end," Mr Walsh said. "Having been both born on a farm and educated in Western Victoria, he returned there after years in Melbourne to put his academic skills and experience to work in the region's interests."
The late John McGrath who held the state parliament seat of Warrnambool for 14 years endorsed Dr Walsh as his successor when he retired at the 1999 election. But Dr Walsh's bid to replace him in Spring Street came up short with Liberal John Vogels claiming the seating.
Mr Walsh said the biography, launched in November 2023, told his brother's varied and colourful story including when, as chairman of Mortlake's Clarke's Pies, he travelled to Asia as part of a delegation to China "with the idea of selling Clarke's Pies to the Chinese".
"That didn't work out but it was a pretty interesting exercise," Mr Walsh said.
The biography captures Dr Walsh's encounter with communism and its opponents, including a formidable trade unionist, engagement with the Victorian government to manage the region's precious water resources and rationalise local government boundaries.
Also included in the biography is his roles directing and chairing various enterprises, his bid to amplify the voice of country Victoria in state parliament and later in life his engagement with sustainable food, both as an advocate, including in China, and a producer.
Dr Walsh lectured in regional development and economics at Warrnambool's Deakin University and had vast experience working as a regional consultant, including "various gigs" with the state government, municipalities and other groups.
Later on, with partner Teresa, he "decided to have a go at farming himself" at a property at Cudgee with the paddock to plate venture Great Ocean Road Beef supplying Clarke's Pies and other outlets with beef he'd farmed.
Dr Walsh died on November 5, 2021, a day after his 72nd birthday, after contracting sepsis while undergoing cancer treatment. He has three adult children and four stepchildren.
Mr Walsh said the biography was a snapshot of Dr Walsh's professional life and provided an "insight into his contribution and character".
It was after his death and while sorting through his brother's possessions, including "a vast collection of books, documents, papers and photographs" that Mr Walsh decided to preserve and honour his brother's contribution and memory into a biography.
He said while the pair were close and he respected his brother's work, they were busy with their respective lives and hadn't discussed their work in detail, with the salvaged items telling his story.
"I felt I was getting to know him on a completely new level," Mr Walsh said.
"I had no idea how involved he was at that high level and what a contribution he was making in various spheres. So I feel proud of him."
Mr Walsh said he chose the title Champion of the Bush for three reasons - because his brother would have loved it, to reference the organisation of the same name Dr Walsh "founded, loved and led for 20 years" and because it said a lot about Greg's approach to life.
Champions of the Bush is an advocacy, mentoring and networking group comprising regional Australian businesses and not-for-profit organisations.
"The main thing is I've captured something of his life," Mr Walsh said. "It's not the full story because there's more to a person than their work but I've captured that and it hasn't been lost."
He said his brother was a "highly-educated bloke".
"He was interested and inquisitive and interested in knowledge as a resource rather than for its own sake," Mr Walsh said.
"I don't think he ever saw academia as the pinnacle of success or a PHD as an end.
"He always brought to it an attitude 'this is a resource, a skill I should use for the benefit of society and other people'.
"I think that comes from mum in particular who was very involved in the local community and from his Catholic upbringing as well.
"There's a heavy emphasis on not only looking after your own interests but providing a service."
Greg Walsh Champion of the Bush can be purchased at Warrnambool's Collins Booksellers and the Camperdown and Colac newsagencies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.