The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Remembering a champion of the bush: Honouring Greg Walsh's contribution

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
December 20 2023 - 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The late Greg Walsh will always be remembered as a champion of the bush and a biography, of the same name, will ensure his story lives on for years to come.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help