Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Raising the flag to change attitude towards violence against women

By Lillian Altman
Updated November 28 2023 - 10:03am, first published 10:00am
Corangamite Shire Council mayor Ruth Gstrein raises a flag at Camperdown courthouse on Monday, November 27, 2023, in support of the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign. Picture supplied
A collective effort is needed to combat the issue of one Australian woman being killed every 10 days by a man they know, a south-west mayor says.

