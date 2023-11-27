Accused drink-driver films demonstration to show court he drank after crash

A learner rider filmed himself pretending to drink from a bottle of spirits while wearing a helmet in an attempt to convince a court his reading of up to .268 was the result of drinking alcohol after a crash.
Seven Hunter, previously of Terang, gave evidence in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, November 27, 2023.
He is disputing a charge of drink-driving which was laid after he allegedly lost control of his motorbike at a sweeping left-hand bend on the Princes Highway on November 30, 2019 at 2.10am.
The court was previously told Mr Hunter's bike slid 92 metres on its right-hand side before coming to a rest on the side of the road.
He was located about five metres from the bike by a witness who rang Triple-0.
The speed limit on that stretch of road is 100kmh.
Mr Hunter was airlifted to Royal Melbourne Hospital where he allegedly recorded a blood alcohol content of .206
But an expert forensic analysis estimated the man's reading to have been between .237 and .268 at the time of the collision.
The analyser alleged the man would have been incapable of having proper control of the motorbike.
Mr Hunter, who was aged 41 at the time of the crash, was on his motorcycle learner permit.
Alan Middleton, representing the accused man, previously told the court it was not disputed his client was driving the motorbike at the time of the crash.
But he said his client had access to a bottle of alcohol which he consumed immediately after the collision.
Mr Middleton said the man was severely injured, in a great deal of pain and didn't know how long it would be until he was found and transported to hospital.
On Monday the court was shown a video filmed by Mr Hunter at his home on October 31, 2023.
He was wearing a blue singlet and a motorbike helmet, and was holding an empty bottle of spirit.
In the video the man used his mouth to remove the lid before pretending to drink from the bottle.
During cross examination Mr Hunter agreed in his video demonstration he wasn't wearing the same thing as at the time of the crash, which included protective motorbike gloves, jacket and a different helmet.
He did not agree the additional clothes would have impeded his ability to drink from the bottle.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Bec Clarke urged the court to place "little to no weight" on the video which was tendered to the court as evidence.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie questioned why Mr Hunter didn't wear the same clothes as the night of the 2019 crash.
He said he'd have thought the gloves and jacket were "obvious things" to wear during a demonstration.
Mr Hunter said he was cut out of the jacket by emergency services.
The magistrate must decide whether the man is guilty of drink-driving.
He will hand down his decision at a later date.
