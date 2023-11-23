'It's on the bucket list': Trainer eyes country cup success

AARON Purcell is hopeful of breaking a long drought in November 24's $30,000 Penshurst Cup.
Purcell hasn't won a Penshurst Cup before but the multiple Group One-winning trainer thinks new stable acquisition Wisaka could change his fortunes in the 2000-metre race.
"I've never won a Penshurst Cup," the Warrnambool-based trainer told The Standard.
"I would love to win a Penshurst Cup. It's on the bucket list. I've been training for over 20 years and we've had a few runners in the cup but never won one.
"I've got my fingers crossed Wisaka may get us one on Saturday."
Wisaka has had two runs for Purcell after being trained by Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Michael Moroney at Flemington.
The lightly-raced six-year-old, who was purchased in an online sale, ran fifth in last week's Dunkeld Cup and Purcell thinks the horse has improved with that run under his belt.
"We're still learning about Wisaka," he said. "Wisaka has a couple of little quirks. We've sorted them out.
"I thought his run in the Dunkeld Cup last week was full of merit. I don't think he had the best of luck in the run. With a bit of luck he would have got closer. I think this race suits him.
"We purchased Wisaka with these sort of races in mind - the Dunkeld, Penshurst and Great Western cups - but I think he may turn out to be a bit better then that class.
"It's just a wait-and-see process. We should have a clearer idea of his ability after running in Saturday's Penshurst Cup."
Underrated jockey Paul Gatt has been booked to ride Wisaka in the cup which is at 4.04pm.
