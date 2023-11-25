The Standard
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Beach sprint champion chasing success in maiden Warrnambool Gift appearance

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
November 26 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Mannix-Power (right) is one of several Queenslanders ready to compete in the 2023 Warrnambool Gift. Picture supplied
Chloe Mannix-Power (right) is one of several Queenslanders ready to compete in the 2023 Warrnambool Gift. Picture supplied

A two-time national women's beach sprint champion is enjoying the challenge of handicapped racing as she plans an assault on the 2023 Warrnambool Gift.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.