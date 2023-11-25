Beach sprint champion chasing success in maiden Warrnambool Gift appearance

A two-time national women's beach sprint champion is enjoying the challenge of handicapped racing as she plans an assault on the 2023 Warrnambool Gift.
Queenslander Chloe Mannix-Power, who runs for Brett Robinson's Vikings stable, is one of several athletes travelling interstate to Warrnambool for its annual gift meet at Reid Oval on Saturday, December 2. She also plans to race at the Terang Gift at the recreation reserve the following day.
Joining Mannix-Power in the Vikings squad is 2018 Commonwealth Games athlete and former Stawell Gift winner Murray Goodwin, who won a maiden national title in the 400m at the age of 31.
For Mannix-Power, who lives in Mermaid Beach on the Gold Coast, the 2023-24 season is her second competing in gifts, and first visiting Warrnambool.
"I love travelling for racing, it's just a little bit different getting on the plane with the team," Mannix-Power told The Standard.
The 22-year-old said she enjoyed competing at gifts alongside her pursuits in surf sports.
"It's very different coming from a surf life saving background, a surf carnival never runs on time and you never know what's going to happen until you get on the line," she said.
"I like how the gift runs to the minute and it's very organised.
"People always think it's harder to run on sand and technique-wise you run a little bit differently.
"But my coach tells me it's sort of the same technique.
"I like being the back-marker, I enjoy chasing."
Mannix-Power is fuelled by the disappointment of just missing out on a start in the 2023 Stawell Gift women's final, finishing second in her semi-final when she needed the win to advance.
The prestigious foot-race is again on her radar in 2024, as is defending her beach crown.
She will vie for a three-peat in the open women's beach sprint at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships in her home state in April, having previously taken out the 2022 and 2023 titles.
Mannix-Power's love for surf sports started after joining nippers as a 14-year-old, while she mentors the next generation as a junior beach coach at Northcliffe Surf Club.
After joining Robinson's stable two years ago, Mannix-Power continues to tick off her goals.
"Robbo and I have a good relationship, we get along well but he calls me out when I'm doing the wrong thing, we work well together," she said.
"I have achieved things since being with him and I've gotten better. We're heading in the right direction working together."
The Warrnambool Gift begins 10am on Saturday, December 2, with the men's final scheduled for 3.23pm followed by the women's gift at 3.33pm.
Meanwhile, the Terang Gift begins from 11am on Sunday, December 3, with the women's final scheduled for 4.10pm followed by the men's gift at 4.20pm.
