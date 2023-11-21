The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL
Breaking

'It felt like a dream to be honest': AFL draftee ready for football adventure

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated November 21 2023 - 9:37pm, first published 9:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luamon Lual (centre) celebrates with family in Warrnambool after getting drafted into the AFL. Picture by Sean McKenna
Luamon Lual (centre) celebrates with family in Warrnambool after getting drafted into the AFL. Picture by Sean McKenna

THOSE closest to Luamon Lual were there to celebrate the biggest moment of his football career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.