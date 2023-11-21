Following in his father's footsteps: Lyall notches 70 years with Freemasons

Like father, like son.
Warrnambool's Lyall Gill has seen a lot in his 90 years but it is rare feats with the often unknown Freemasons organisation that he holds dear.
Mr Gill marked his 90th birthday with a dinner and ceremony at Warrnambool Masonic Lodge on November 20, 2023, which also celebrated his 70th year with Freemasons.
He has the rare honour of being initiated into Freemasons by his father and then about 20 years later as Master, a 12-month chairman role.
"I was also lucky he installed me in the chair in about 1973 when I went in as Master," Mr Gill said.
"We have a ritual that we learn and do different charges to anybody who is joining."
He said friendships kept him in the organisation for so long - the first 57 years in Casterton and the past 13 in Warrnambool.
During his time in the Freemasons he has been involved in charity work which includes providing scholarships for students at Brauer, Warrnambool and Emmanuel colleges, and Backpacks 4 VIC Kids, a charity that assists displaced children.
Mr Gill was born in Casterton completing all of his schooling and working life in the town.
He spent his working life with the Australian government's Postmaster-General's Department in the postal division for nine years. He later took up installing telecommunications lines until retiring in the 1980s.
He has spent his retirement playing bowls, caravanning around Australia and enjoying time with his family, wife Immy, daughter Wendy Watson, son Jeffrey, his five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren And there are another two on the way.
