Wanted man arrested over alleged wild spree that spanned six months

A Ballarat man has been arrested in Warrnambool and charged over an alleged crime spree involving multiple thefts across the western district.
The 33-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Friday, November 17, 2023, and is expected to face the city's court for a bail/remand hearing.
Police allege the man was arrested on a number of outstanding warrants.
He is accused of failing to answer bail twice in Ballarat in mid 2023.
He then allegedly stole a trailer from an address in Warrenheip, east of Ballarat, in May and fuel from a petrol station in Ballan.
Police allege the man failed to stop on police direction in the Ballarat suburb of Alfredton in July.
He is also accused of a theft in Highton, in Geelong, and theft of a motor vehicle in Deer Park in August.
The accused man then made his way to the south-west where he allegedly stole a car at Garvoc in November.
He's also facing a theft charge in Terang in October, and possessing methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.
The man was interviewed and charged with a large quantity of theft and bail offences.
