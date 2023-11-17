Editorial: Increasing state government secrecy, obfuscation needs to end

In recent weeks we have made several requests for answers about why Port Fairy Golf Club is being forced to change its course because less than one per cent falls outside its designated boundary. The club proposed what seemed to be a reasonable, common sense compromise but no response. One department handballed to another - the response was the same. Nothing. Even Warrnambool-based Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermacora has been asked five times about the issue and she has told us she would seek information from the department and minister. Nothing has been forthcoming.

