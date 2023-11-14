Council prosecutes another dangerous dog owner in Glenelg

Portland continues to push for the title of dog attack capital of Victoria with more dangerous dog cases in court this week.
Steven Surray pleaded guilty in the Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 to three charges involving a dog attacking two dogs and a youth on the same day.
There have been a series of Glenelg Shire prosecutions by rangers for dangerous dog attacks in recent months, resulting in orders and fines.
On Tuesday, a council prosecutor told the court a Staffordshire bull terrier River jumped a fence and bit another bull terrier on a lead in Portland's Hurd Street about 2pm on November 25, 2022.
The dog was soon after found to be bleeding from both sides of its body and was taken to a vet where it received treatment, including five staples and antibiotics.
Later the same day boys were walking a Jack Russell named Scooter when River again got out and bit the victim's dog to the neck and belly.
When one of the boys tried to intervene he was also bitten.
The boy went to the Portland Hospital and had a tetanus shot.
Scooter also had to go to a vet for treatment to puncture wounds.
The court heard that Surray had paid for the vet treatment of both victim dogs.
Surray said at the time he had just moved into Portland from a rural property.
He's since put in a second fence and an enclosure for his dog, which has been inspected and approved by shire staff.
"I never had an issue previously," Surray said.
The prosecutor said the dog had since been declared a menacing dog.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the attacks would have been frightening ordeals for the people involved, who were just walking their dogs on leads.
"This simply cannot occur again. You risk an order of the destruction of your dog and significant fines," he told Surray.
Surray was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond and ordered to pay the council costs of $136.90.
On the same day two men pleaded guilty to assault-related charges over a neighbourhood dispute involving dangerous dog claims.
One of the men claimed he had been attacked by a dog in two significant incidents.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.