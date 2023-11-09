'It was emotional': Bruce sings tribute to late wife at function

Warrnambool's Bruce Cameron has always liked to sing and is about to release his first song which he wrote about his late wife Lucy.
Bruce has been part of the Find Your Voice Collective since it started in 2017 but it was during the COVID-19 lockdowns that he decided to create the tribute called Looking for Lucy during a Zoom call with musician Tom Richardson.
"It was emotional when I first did it. But I think to myself it was a way of expressing my mind, expressing my time with her because I had great times," he said.
He performed the song at a function in Warrnambool on Thursday, November 9, 2023 which was held to celebrate the work of south-west philanthropic funds and foundations who tip in at least $2 million to community groups each year.
Bruce started singing as a child, performing at family functions in Camperdown and singing along as his friend next door would play the guitar.
Among his favourite songs to perform are those by Redgum, The Seekers and Chad Morgan who he even shared a Christmas dinner with at the Leura Hotel in Camperdown one year.
"I love doing it because I know people feel happy about me doing it," he said.
Bruce has had low vision since he was three months old.
"I spent most of my time at Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne when I was a baby," he said.
"I went blind at three months old. Viral meningitis. It nearly took me. I was given my last rights by the minister."
The minister told his mother that if people wanted to see Bruce "they better come and see him now, they may not see him tomorrow".
But Bruce has defied the odds and is about to turn 64.
He was part of the choir when they performed on Australia's Got Talent, but that wasn't the first time he was on TV.
Bruce sang All My Loving alongside names such as Tina Arena, Sally Boyden and Jamie Redfern on the Young Talent Time during its first season.
Carrying on the legacy of Sir Fletcher Jones, Fletcher Jones Family Foundations have always been a big supporter of the Find Your Voice Collective which trustee David Jones said was doing wonderful things.
"We've just funded them this year to do a strategic plan around what is the next level," he said.
"This is such a powerful thing, and yet it is only in this area. Could it expand geographically? And getting some of these really creative people with special needs to have an avenue for their output, for their artistic production."
The foundations have also helped fund a new initiative to bring theatre company Snuff Puppets to the Find Your Voice Collective as part of a project to create giant puppets.
The Fletcher Jones Family Foundations hosted Thursday's function at The Space on Liebig Street which is used by Find Your Voice Collective.
Grace Kenny participates in the program three days a week.
She has been working on her own music, and the rapper/singer-songwriter is getting ready to release her first single called Dynamite.
Fletcher Jones Family Foundations executive officer Carly Jordan said they wanted to bring the philanthropic community together to encourage more action and more collaboration because it would bring better outcomes for the community.
