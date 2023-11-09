The Standard
Indoor plant store branches out to prime city location

By Madeleine McNeil
November 9 2023 - 4:44pm
Liebig Street will be home to the city's first indoor plant shop when Fiddle & Fern Road relocates to the main street on Friday.

Local News

