'Loved banter': Premiership star remembered as tough footballer, doting family man

KEN Timms built a football career as a tough ruck-rover not afraid to dig in and get the hard ball.
Off it his personality belied his on-field persona. He was friendly and quick-witted, known for his ability to "make everyone laugh" and a hard-working nature which earned the respect of those around him.
The Essendon premiership player - the proud father of Stephen, Shane and Donna and doting grandfather-of-11 - died peacefully in his Warrnambool home with his beloved dog Jasper on his lap on Saturday, November 4. He was 85.
Stephen was born a year after his dad etched his name into VFL-AFL history.
Ken achieved a boyhood dream in 1962 when he played in the Bombers' grand final victory against arch-rival Carlton.
It was the pinnacle of a 134-game career which spanned nine seasons and resulted in Ken, who was born in Malmsbury to parents June and George and grew up in Bacchus Marsh, earning life membership.
"He rode his push bike up to Windy Hill one day as a 16-year-old and he was able to have a run around the oval and train with the team," Stephen told The Standard.
"He captained the under 19 side to a premiership the following year and he played his first senior game when he was 19.
"He actually kicked a goal with his first kick against Collingwood."
Stephen said his dad, who played for Victoria during State of Origin's herculean days, had a reputation as a player who wouldn't shirk a contest.
"Other people describe him as being very hard, tough, very athletic. He's probably one of the longest, straightest kicks of the football," he said.
"He had a lot of stamina and was probably the hardest trainer, the hardest worker at that time."
Shane said his father, who told The Standard in 2021 the Bombers were "in my blood", had a long-time connection with Essendon coaching great Kevin Sheedy.
"Kevin used to barrack for the Bombers as a kid and wore (dad's) number 25 on his back as a supporter of Essendon," he told The Standard.
"He was a huge fan of dad's. If he was ever in town he'd always call in and see him."
Ken captained-coached both Colac and South Warrnambool when his VFL days ended, going onto represent Hampden league at successful Victorian country championships in the late 1960s.
Lawn bowls became a sporting passion later in life and he played for City Memorial, Dennington and Warrnambool.
"He was a hugely competitive person," Stephen said.
Outside of his athletic pursuits, Ken worked and owned various businesses and built a reputation as a larrikin.
"He liked to have a lot of banter with people and he was an extremely hard-working businessman," Stephen said.
"He always used his personality to build relationships to create good business partnerships.
"When he played with Essendon they kind of set you up with a job that works in with your training and he worked for Rothman's for maybe 15 years and then he bought a mixed business on the highway (in Warrnambool) - a lot of people would remember that.
"He loved that. He had a lot of banter with the customers and he drew a lot of people in.
"It was a very busy business, seven days a week from 7am to 10pm, and after he sold that he bought the speedy laundry business and he worked that for six or seven years before selling that business and starting up the green waste business with my brother Shane."
Shane had a front-seat to his dad's "special attribute".
"He was a popular man because he had a real charm. He loved his banter with pretty much anyone and he had a real ability to make that banter enjoyable," he said.
"He had a special way of delivering it so that it made everybody laugh including the person that was at the brunt of his banter.
"I worked with him side-by-side for 20 years and I think there's only once in that whole 20 years where an episode of banter went a bit south. Every other time it was taken in good jest."
Family was also important to Ken.
Long-time partner Beverley was "a great support in the last 30 years of his life" while he was a fond father-in-law of Mary, Lorraine and Pete.
Stephen was proud of the "the way he reacted with his grandchildren" Toby, Ella, India, Ned, Holly, Evie, Bella, Lenny, Bailey, Lachlan and Jackson.
"He was very proud of them, encouraging. He was very interested in their achievements," he said.
As for his own long list of achievements? Well, Ken would've preferred to keep them quiet.
"He would not have wanted anyone to make a fuss about him. In fact, he was very clear about that," Stephen laughed.
"However it's a bit hard not to acknowledge his feats."
A celebration of Ken's life will be at the Eastern Park Chapel in Warrnambool on Friday, November 10 from 2pm.
