The golden days of the railway in Port Fairy are about to be brought back into focus.
The Port Fairy Historical Society has sent a call out asking the public to unearth stories relating to the history of the railway station in the town.
The railway is topical in Port Fairy at the moment, with works just completed to refurbish the heritage-listed goods shed.
When the train ceased coming to Port Fairy in 1977, the goods shed survived the cut, but the town's station building was demolished two years later.
The historical society is asking former railway station employees or members of the public who have memories of travelling on the train to share their experiences.
These stories will then form part of an upcoming exhibition by the society based on the railway station.
The society is also looking for a lend of model railway tracks, trains, carriages and other items to help build a centrepiece for the exhibition.
Historical society president Margaret Whitehead said the railway formed a huge part of Port Fairy's history during its operation between 1890 to 1977.
"It was so important to Port Fairy for a long time," Mrs Whitehead said.
"Obviously as a passenger train it performed a really important form of transport.
"But it was just as important for the role it played in helping Port Fairy trade locally and into Melbourne.
"The Couta boats would time coming in with their catches to make sure they met the train.
"The fish would then be loaded onto the train and taken to the markets in Melbourne."
Mrs Whitehead said mixed goods traders from the town and across the district relied heavily on the train to transport goods both in and out.
The historical society can be contacted through the Port Fairy Museum and Archives Centre in Gipps Street.
The centre is open Saturdays and Wednesdays from 2-5pm.
