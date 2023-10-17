The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Port Fairy Historical Society railway station exhibition

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated October 17 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 11:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy Historical Society president Margaret Whitehead. Picture by Anthony Brady
Port Fairy Historical Society president Margaret Whitehead. Picture by Anthony Brady

The golden days of the railway in Port Fairy are about to be brought back into focus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.