The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Yep, that really happened: Flaherty's, the magic of chocolate

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
March 15 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hollywood may have Willie Wonka and his famed chocolate factory, but those who lived in Warrnambool and district during the second half of the 20th century have an even more magical place for the decadant delights of the cocoa bean.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.