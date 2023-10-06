A former junior basketball star, Warrnambool's Dom Occhipinti will make his eagerly-awaited return to the sport on Saturday.
The 22-year-old will suit up for the Warrnambool Seahawks in their Country Basketball League opener against Ararat Redbacks on the road, four years after he last took to the court competitively.
Occhipinti, who won national silver with Vic Country under 16s in 2016, last played for the Seahawks as a 17-year-old and has Big V experience from when he was a teenager.
Although admittedly "a bit nervous", Occhipinti is excited for the occasion.
"(I'm) looking forward to it," he told The Standard.
"It should be good. (We've) got a great group of boys and it should be fun.
"...it's good to have a break but it's good to be back as well.
"...I've missed basketball so it's good to be back."
Occhipinti has been busy with work and life commitments since he last played and spent time living in Melbourne and Geelong.
He works for his parents in Warrnambool and has recently experienced a life-changing event, with the birth of his son Cooper just over eight months ago.
The talented guard, who can play the two or three spot, said Seahawks CBL coach and club legend Tim Gainey helped influence his decision to return.
The pair already knew each other from Occhipinti's previous time at the club.
"Tim did mention a few times come play CBL... it definitely helped him being the head coach and everything," he said.
The Seahawks finished eighth last season but Occhipinti, one of the older members of their current squad, is setting the bar high.
"Let's win it," he said.
"That's what we're going to start as (the aim) and if we don't then we're going to give it a crack."
He also has ambitions to return to the Seahawks' Big V outfit.
"Next year hopefully that's a target that I can get to," he said.
"Obviously having the big break, coming back I've got to prove myself."
