PLAYERS will know up to four months earlier if they've made Greater Western Victoria Rebels' squad after a change to the selection process.
The Coates Talent League club plans to have its 2024 list - of roughly 40 players from across south-west Victoria - locked in before Christmas.
It is a break with tradition. The club usually opted for a large squad of up to 120 players across the summer training period before finalising its team in March - just weeks out from the season.
GWV Rebels coach David Loader said the new structure was in line with a focus on being "a talent pathway".
"In conjunction with the AFL we're pushing to be a little bit more talent-oriented, so that in turn leads us to having a list earlier," he told The Standard.
"Instead of what we've done in the past and had all our satellite circuits (in Hamilton, Warrnambool and Ballarat) in December, give them January off, back February and then bring them in and do testing and trial games in March and starting a week after we pick our squad, this year we're going to start training a bit earlier in November, then do a testing day, two trial games in early December and then pick our squad pre-Christmas."
Loader said the change would allow those who missed out on Rebels' selection to spend the bulk of pre-season training and preparing to play for their home clubs.
He said those who did make the team would also get longer to "train specifically for how we want to play next year".
The experienced coach said he understood the overhaul would be met with mixed reviews.
"We're not a community program, we're a talent program and we're trying to get kids to play AFL footy," Loader said.
"Murray Bushrangers did it last year and it worked really well for them. Bendigo is doing it this year, Gippsland is doing it this year, Dandenong is."
