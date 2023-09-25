Concerned calls to police after man overheard threatening to seriously harm woman

UPDATED, Monday, 3pm:
A Casterton man was overhead on the phone threatening to inflict serious injury to a woman, leading people in the street to call police.
Quinton Slater, 34, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on September 25 where he made an unsuccessful bail application.
The man has been charged with making threats to inflict serious injury, using threatening words in a public place and attempting to escape police custody.
Police allege he was overheard talking aggressively on the phone on Friday, threatening to "bash" a woman.
Concerned people in the street overhead Mr Slater on the phone and contacted police.
Officers attended and located the man, who said he was going to punch and kick the female to the head.
He then said he was going to Hamilton and jumped onto a bus.
The court heard Mr Slater was met by police officers at Hamilton.
It's alleged he fled from police and after a short chase he was arrested, later interviewed and charged.
The court heard the man had a criminal history and was already awaiting sentencing on unrelated charges.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the man was an unacceptable risk of re-offending and had not come "anywhere near" showing exceptional circumstances why he should be bailed.
Mr Slater was remanded in custody to appear in court at a later date.
Meanwhile, a drug influenced 34-year-old Portland man is accused of going on a destructive rampage on Sunday.
Portland police Sergeant Daniel Lehmann said the man was arrested on Sunday afternoon and taken to the Portland Base Hospital for assessment and treatment.
He said the man was at the time of the offending "out of control".
Police will allege the man damaged letterboxes and vehicles.
"He was under the influence of a substance or substances," Sergeant Lehmann said.
"He was arrested during the day shift Sunday afternoon around noon, taken to hospital for assessment and then arrested and taken into custody about 3am Monday after he was released from care.
"The man has now been interviewed and charged with causing damage to letterboxes and vehicles and breaching his bail conditions.
"He's well known to police and will be presented before the court for a bail/remand hearing on Monday," he said.
The man faced Warrnambool Magistrates Court on September 25.
He appeared remotely from the city's police station cells where he was shirtless.
The man did not apply for bail and will appear in court again at a later date.
Lawyer Ian Pugh said he was seriously concerned for the man's health and urged the magistrate to order a mental health assessment while in custody.
Anyone who had their property damaged on Sunday is requested to contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500.
