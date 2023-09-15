TRAVEL: Warrnambool Caravan, Camping and Leisure Roadshow, Warrnambool Racecourse, runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 9am-4pm.
MUSIC: Emma Memma's Twirly Tour, Lighthouse Theatre, 10am and noon, Barry Morgan, Coleraine Mechanics Hall, 7.30pm-9pm.
SPORT: Hampden league senior football preliminary final from 2pm, open netball from 1.45pm at Reid Oval, Warrnambool.
FISHING: Glenelg Hopkins CMA BCF Bream Classic, Hopkins River, runs Saturday and Sunday.
MUSIC: Tank Dilemma, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Craig Giles, City Memorial Bowls Club, 1pm-5pm.
SPORT: Warrnambool Running Festival from 8am, Main Beach Kiosk on Pertobe Road, Warrnambool.
ART: Friends, Passion and Commitment sessions for children, Hamilton Gallery, various times on Tuesday and Wednesday.
CHOIR: Australian Boys Choir in Warrnambool at St Joseph's Catholic Church, shows also running in Hamilton at St Mary's Catholic Church on Sunday, September 17 and in Portland at St Stephen's Anglican Church on Monday, September 18.
