The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Is this the region's smallest school? Tiny but big on benefits

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
November 16 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Panmure Primary School students (L-R) Kirralee Moore (9), Hayley Halliday (6), Kyle Dowin (7) and Thomas Halliday (8). Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Panmure Primary School students (L-R) Kirralee Moore (9), Hayley Halliday (6), Kyle Dowin (7) and Thomas Halliday (8). Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Panmure Primary might be the south-west's smallest school but acting principal Hayden Milich says big things are happening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.