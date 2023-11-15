Is this the region's smallest school? Tiny but big on benefits

Panmure Primary might be the south-west's smallest school but acting principal Hayden Milich says big things are happening.
For 153 years it has served the farming community, and Mr Milich said there were lots of benefits to not being a big school.
One-on-one time with the teacher for its five students was a big plus, he said.
But its size also meant the whole school could do more, Mr Milich said.
Each week the children go to Cudgee Primary School to do music and art and they also visit other schools and take trips to see performances at the Lighthouse Theatre and even the zoo.
They also do online Spanish lessons.
This year, in term three, they introduced a breakfast club which operates each morning, and the school also has weekly visits from Peter Woods and his dog Gracchus as part of the Read To Dogs program.
"They're really good kids," Mr Milich said.
He said there were three dedicated families on the school council that were committed to keeping the doors open.
"The school isn't going to close," he said. "We're looking at a bright future for the school."
The school's numbers will grow next year, he said.
School council president Meg Halliday said the school was perfect for her family.
"We're a little family and this school has everything we need and if they need to they can source whatever they need," she said.
"The families are all kind and caring and really band together."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.