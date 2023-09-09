"Friendship" was the secret to Nirranda's A reserve grand final win on Saturday, according to two of its key members.
The Blues downed Merrivale 35-28 to claim their first flag in the division since 2019.
The group's chemistry was on show throughout the match, with best-on-court Blue Bec Young identifying it as a strength.
"I think honestly what won us the game was our friendship with each other," she said.
Blues coach Maddie Hunger agreed with her attacker's statement.
"We've really tried to be a really strong unit and place a lot of emphasis on friendship and bringing the group together this year," she said.
"And I think that's what did it for us at the end of the day. Everyone kept their cool and put trust in each other and we got the job done."
Hunger believes the win was a fitting reward for the group's perseverance.
"Absolutely rapt, it's been a few seasons coming to be honest," she said.
"The group's stuck together for the past three years or so and its just really good to finally finish it and get the final job done. So really, really proud of the group."
