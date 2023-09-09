The Standard
2023 WDFNL grand final: Nirranda clinches A reserve netball flag

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 9 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:30pm
Nirranda celebrates its A reserve premiership. Picture by Anthony Brady
Nirranda celebrates its A reserve premiership. Picture by Anthony Brady

"Friendship" was the secret to Nirranda's A reserve grand final win on Saturday, according to two of its key members.

