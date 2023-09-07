There's a definite feeling of excitement in the air now winter is behind us and we can rejoice in the magic and wonders of spring.
Inspired by the new bursts of colour that accompany the season, this edition of Out & About is jam-packed with ideas of where to go and what to do in this beautiful part of Victoria.
There's an overview of the Warrnambool Show, Open Gardens Victoria's local offerings and ways to spend the day at Warrnambool Botanic Gardens.
We also meet some of the talented people who call this region home, such as Alexandra Davis and Ricky Schembri, who will spend this spring painting in Europe.
You'll also find day-tripping ideas, an insight into where to find the best wildflower displays, and the best bike and scooter trails to enjoy with your family.
Don't forget to take this edition on your journey - happy travels!
Click here to read Out & About online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.