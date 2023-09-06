The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

Penshurst's Jessica Rentsch invited to 2023 AFL Women's draft combine

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 6 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penshurst and Greater Western Victoria Rebels player Jessica Rentsch is working towards her AFL Women's draft dream in 2023. Picture by Anthony Brady
Penshurst and Greater Western Victoria Rebels player Jessica Rentsch is working towards her AFL Women's draft dream in 2023. Picture by Anthony Brady

Penshurst footballer Jessica Rentsch is inching closer to her AFL Women's dream after earning an invite to next month's draft combine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.