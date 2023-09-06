Penshurst footballer Jessica Rentsch is inching closer to her AFL Women's dream after earning an invite to next month's draft combine.
The Greater Western Victoria Rebels' girls co-captain is one of 83 players included on the list, released on September 6, 2023.
She will join 40 Victorian and Tasmanian draft-age footballers at Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena and the AIA Centre on October 8.
Rentsch joins fellow south-west boys' counterparts George Stevens and Luamon Lual, both from South Warrnambool, in earning invites to this year's AFL and AFLW draft combines.
Meanwhile former Koroit premiership player Josh Chatfield has earned an invite to the AFL state combine, held on the same day.
The AFLW combine runs at several locations across the country in September and October, and will test players' vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20-metre sprint, agility and 2km running.
Rentsch represented Vic Country at this year's under 18 AFLW National Championships, and is in fine form for her Coates Talent League club GWV Rebels. Her best-on-ground performance on Sunday against Bendigo Pioneers saw her finish with three goals, 27 disposals, seven tackles and 11 inside 50 entries.
