Popular family music festival axed due to 'soaring costs'

The Music in the Vines festival in Macarthur has played its last encore as organisers "call time" on the event after eight years.
Vice president of the festival's organising committee Brianna Young said "soaring costs" had made the event unviable.
"We're immensely proud of what the festival has meant to so many over the years. It's been a family-friendly day out, with top quality musical talent and a fantastic atmosphere," Ms Young said.
"We thank all the artists who've brought so much joy to the vines over the years."
The festival has attracted Australian music icons like Russell Morris and Troy Cassar-Daley among the 35 artists it's featured across five editions since the first concert in 2016. It also gave a platform to 16 up-and-coming talents from the south-west and beyond.
Ms Young said the event, which was run entirely by volunteers, had always been about giving back to the community.
"That's why we're donating our remaining kitty - more than $15,000 - to 23 local community groups," she said.
"We hope this contribution will give back to groups that give so much to Macarthur and surrounds - whether that be building community and belonging, keeping us safe from fire, teaching the next generation, bringing people together on the sporting field or court, or supporting people's passions."
The final edition of the festival in February 2023 was marred by a serious assault while patrons were waiting for buses to ferry them home, with a 41-year-old Penshurst man flown to Melbourne's The Alfred hospital in a critical condition.
Ms Young thanked the artists, volunteers, sponsors and hosts Suffoir Winery for making the festival what it was.
"And finally and most importantly, a massive thank you to everyone who supported the festival, bought a ticket, came along and had a good time," she said.
"We'll miss seeing you picnicking and dancing in the vines."
