EMERGING ruckman Paddy Sell knew South Warrnambool could be a premiership contender after noticing signs of improvement throughout its under 14 season.
The Roosters' belief paid off on Sunday with a best-on-ground performance from Sell steering them to the Hampden league premiership.
The Sam Stevens-coached team faced a stern battle from North Warrnambool Eagles in front of a healthy grand final crowd at Reid Oval, winning 7.4 (46) to 4.3 (27).
They kicked the first four goals of the match before the an inspired Eagles booted three late in the second term to be just eight points down at the main break.
South Warrnambool had the answers after half-time.
"It is always good to win a flag with the boys, especially since we tried so hard throughout the season," Sell, who was the team's vice captain, said.
"It's just good to see the progression. Our hard work (helped us) - our midfield group was giving it all we've got, our backs manned up and our forwards up front, everyone played their role."
Sell was pleased to play his part.
"I was a bit nervous (before the game), a few jitters but once I settled in it just felt good, playing with the boys," he said.
"Best on was just a bonus."
Stevens was rapt with Sell's efforts and ability to slot in wherever needed.
"I thought he was awesome. We needed him to be awesome most of the year," he said.
"He leads from the front for us in the ruck and right around the ground."
Stevens was thrilled with the players' endeavour as they delivered another junior flag to the Hampden league powerhouse.
"The boys were really excited to play today and I am glad they were able to get the reward," he said.
"It is nice to get a chance to celebrate.
"It was very hard fought. We had to make sure we stuck at it right across the four quarters.
"It wasn't going to break open at any stage. It needed to be a hard-fought team victory and it was - we got something out of everyone and I couldn't be more pleased as a coach."
South Warrnambool's plethora of under 14 players meant it asked North Warrnambool Eagles and the Hampden league if all could take part in the decider.
Both teams played with more than 30 players.
"It meant the world. We've had three finals before today where we've played 26, which are the rules and we understood that, but we've had boys miss out which has been tough," Stevens said.
"The way they've handled it has been amazing - they've continued to train and come and support their teammates, so to have it opened up today meant the world to us.
"They got to warm up, run through the banner and got to get on the ground, albeit it wasn't a long time, but they got to experience grand final day so it meant the world to us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.