The Standard
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Watch

South Warrnambool savours 2023 Hampden league under 14 football win

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 27 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool players celebrate winning the Hampden league under 14 football premiership. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
South Warrnambool players celebrate winning the Hampden league under 14 football premiership. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

EMERGING ruckman Paddy Sell knew South Warrnambool could be a premiership contender after noticing signs of improvement throughout its under 14 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.