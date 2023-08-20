TIMBOON Demons' premiership aspirations are alive after a stunning fourth-quarter fightback in Sunday's netball elimination final.
They rallied from a five-goal three-quarter-time deficit to defeat Kolora-Noorat - a side which had its measure twice in the home-and-away season - to produce a 48-49 victory at Davidson Oval.
Co-coaches Carley Hickey and Bethany Hallyburton, who played a key role in the Demons' back-court, want the confidence-boosting result to fuel their players' belief entering the Warrnambool and District league first semi-final against Panmure.
Hickey was rapt with the Dees' resilience after the Power got out to six-goal leads on numerous occasions.
"It was just brilliant. The girls really dug deep and had that grit and determination," she said.
Hallyburton said it was a test of character.
"We knew we had it in us, so it's nice to put it out there on court," she said.
"It was (about getting) one (goal back) at a time. We knew if we got a couple that a momentum shift would come our way.
"We weren't down and out, we knew we were right in there."
The Demons, who enjoyed having the dynamic Anna Archie in centre and the teamwork of Macy Gale and Laura Rosolin in goals, had strong support from their community.
"During the week we talked about that it's not just our little group, it's also the three other netball teams, the wider club and the wider community," Hickey said.
"We channelled that a little bit this week and it worked."
Hallyburton said Timboon was a close-knit club.
"We said at half-time we had an eighth player on our side, being the crowd," she said.
"It was great to have that support on the sidelines, it makes a huge difference."
Kolora-Noorat coach Laura Bourke, who led the Power to the finals for the first time in six years, said the club was pleased with its season overall after years in the wilderness but lamented letting the elimination final slip.
"They came out hard, came out firing," she said of the Demons.
"I think they wanted it more than we did in the end which was disappointing."
Bourke, who praised Anna Bourke in goals and Isabelle Kenna, is "super proud" of the way her team represented the Power in 2023.
"The club has done it tough in senior netball for the last couple of years so to get to finals is a credit to us," she said.
