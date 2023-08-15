The Standard
Dylan Weir and Robbie Hare top 2023 WDFNL goal-kicking chart

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
August 16 2023 - 9:00am
Fitting finale: League goal-kicking honours shared after shootout
After being neck-and-neck most of the year, it was fitting the Warrnambool and District league's two premier power forwards couldn't be separated at the conclusion of the home-and-away season.

