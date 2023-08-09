Warrnambool's Heather Ryan has long been ahead of the game when it comes to the health benefits of herbs.
Monash University has released a study showing, based on genetic modelling, that women who eat herbs during pregnancy can positively affect the health of generations to come.
Eating herbs and apples is said to protect the brain health of not only the mother's child, but also her grandchildren.
Not only is Mrs Ryan a mother and grandmother, she is also the green thumb behind the herb section at the Warrnambool Community Garden.
"We started the herb garden in 2017," Ms Ryan said.
"Initially we wanted to grow herbs to use in our kitchen and it has gone on from there.
"Not only are there health benefits in using herbs in cooking and drinking, but it is also great for your mental health.
"The sensory nature of the herb garden makes it a really nice calming space for people to enjoy."
The research of the value of herbs, and apples, on the brain health genetics passed on by mothers and grandmothers was undertaken by Monash's Biomedicine Discovery Institute.
Because of their similar genetic make-up to humans, roundworms were used in the study.
It was found a molecule (ursolic acid) present in apples and herbs helped reduce the breakdown of communication cables needed for the brain to work properly.
Herbs mentioned in particular included basil, rosemary, thyme, oregano and sage.
Senior author professor Roger Pocock led a team investigating nerve cells in the brain that connect and communicate through 850,000 kilometres of cables, called axons.
Professor Pocock said a malfunction that caused the axons to become fragile led to brain dysfunction and neurodegeneration.
"We asked whether natural products found in the diet can stabilise these axons and prevent breakage," he said.
"We found that ursolic acid causes a gene to turn on what makes a specific type of fat. This particular fat also prevented axon fragility as animals age by improving axon transport and therefore its overall health."
Professor Pocock said this type of fat, known as a sphingolipid, had to travel from the mother's intestine, where food is digested, to eggs in the uterus for it to protect axons in the next generation.
"This is the first time that a lipid/fat has been shown to be inherited.
"Further, feeding the mother the sphingolipid protects the axons of two subsequent generations. Our work supports a healthy diet during pregnancy for optimal brain development and health."
