The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Garvoc AFLW export Maria Moloney steps into leadership at Port Adelaide

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 9 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maria Moloney grew up playing football in south-west Victoria and is now one of Port Adelaide's emerging leaders. Picture by Getty Images
Maria Moloney grew up playing football in south-west Victoria and is now one of Port Adelaide's emerging leaders. Picture by Getty Images

HAVING a Commonwealth Games marathon runner in the family comes in handy when you're working on your aerobic capabilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.