HAVING a Commonwealth Games marathon runner in the family comes in handy when you're working on your aerobic capabilities.
Port Adelaide footballer Maria Moloney knows older sister Virginia, who ran for Australia at the 2018 Gold Coast games, is only a phone call away if she needs any advice.
The sisters are from a family of 11 siblings who grew up in Garvoc in Victoria's western district.
"I was talking to Virginia the other day. We had some time trials to do so I was chatting to her about that which was good, she was giving me some nice tips and tricks," Moloney told The Standard ahead of the 2023 AFLW season.
"I am really lucky with my family. It doesn't matter if I get a game or if I don't get a game, I am super lucky that I know they will always be supporting me every single one of them 100 per cent of the time.
"I was lucky growing up around Warrnambool and super lucky to have the support of the community there as well as I am very grateful for that."
Moloney, 28, is preparing for her second AFLW season with the Power after crossing to Alberton Oval following a three-season stint at Brisbane.
"I think this year has shone a light on how rushed everything was last year," she said.
"With the AFL bringing the season forward last year, it felt like we just met people and then we were trying to learn how each other plays and were training together.
"This year I think we've had a whole off-season together and a full pre-season together as well so I think everybody knows each other a lot better now and knows each other's strengths and weaknesses so I think we're much more connected as a group this year, just because we've had that time which I think has made a huge difference."
The midfielder, who works in the Australian Air Force, has settled into life at her second club, earning a spot in its emerging leaders program.
Moloney, who has played 21 AFLW games, said it was a special opportunity.
"I think we're really lucky to have a good group of leaders," she said.
"We have Erin (Phillips) leading the way again and then we've got Ange (Foley) as vice-captain again and JC (Janelle Cuthbertson) who is new to the group this year.
"She's been a really great addition and it's obviously showed as she's gone straight into that vice captain role and just being supported by the girls around them hopefully we should do our very best to lead the girls into this season."
Moloney said she was excited to see the Power's direction under coach Lauren Arnell.
"We are really fortunate in the amount of support we get from the club and the staff," she said.
"You have your off-season training program, you've got your in-season training program and if you've ever got any questions you can just go straight to them.
"I suppose you know the routine of it all. We're probably a bit more unique in that our off-season is so long and the season has changed every year as to how many games we're playing, what time of the year we're playing and all that sort of stuff."
Moloney, a former Emmanuel College Warrnambool student, grew up playing football - when possible - in the south-west and also netball for Terang Mortlake.
She said it was exciting to see the Western Victoria Female Football League, which has women's, under 18 and under 14 grades, now available in her home region.
Terang Mortlake's under 18 team will play in Sunday's grand final at Reid Oval.
"It has been awesome, the growth in female sport and particularly female footy back home," Moloney said.
"It is amazing how much it's grown in such a short period of time and I hope everyone can continue to keep getting around it and encouraging girls to keep playing sport."
Port Adelaide starts its AFLW season against Adelaide at Norwood Oval on Saturday, September 2.
