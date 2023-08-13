The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Otway Helicopters have been busy since the first week of June due to a wet winter

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated August 14 2023 - 9:57am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob and Sandra Martin from Otway Helicopters have had a busy start to the season. Picture supplied
Rob and Sandra Martin from Otway Helicopters have had a busy start to the season. Picture supplied

A WETTER than average winter has meant helicopters spreading fertiliser are a regular site in the skies of Corangamite Shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.