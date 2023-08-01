Allansford has moved swiftly to shore up a promising future, with the club re-signing coach Tim Nowell and it's entire playing list for the 2024 Warrnambool and District league season.
The Cats (sixth) have already won more games this season (9) than they did in the previous two years combined and are a chance of playing finals with two rounds to go.
Nowell has been at the forefront of the club's rise and had no hesitations putting pen to paper for another season.
"It was a no-brainer for me," Nowell told The Standard.
"The club's in a lot better position this year and it's a lot better place to be around. We sat down with the group individually and have had conversations and they're all really excited. Obviously with success football is a lot more enjoyable, so we've had a lot more success this year than the club's had over the last five or six years.
"There's a really good feeling around the football club."
Assistant coach Brett Membrey has also re-signed while injured marquee recruit Brad Bull, who is expected to return to playing from a leg injury midway through next year, will step into an assistant role.
Nowell, thrilled to see the entire playing group recommit, refused to take all the credit for the players' loyalty.
"Behind every successful club there's a large array of people around you," he said.
"I'm lucky to have Brett Membrey as an assistant coach and Brad Bull will come on as an assistant coach in 2024 as well. I've surrounded myself with some really good people and that makes my job easier, so I'm definitely not going to take all the credit.
"There's other people there that have definitely helped me out along the way as well."
Cats president Toby Halloway was equally as excited about the re-signings.
"To have all the boys bought in and backing Tim with where we're going (is great)," he said.
"It's the end of July and they've all signed for next year which takes a lot of headaches off Tim. It's brilliant for the club too. It just shows that we're heading in the right direction.
"He (Tim) has kept these kids together from under 18s. They didn't get to play for a flag in the under 18s but he's kept these kids together and they're all starting to play some good senior footy now. We're rapt with how Tim's going and I think all the boys are right behind him too which is good."
Nowell, in his second year in the top job, believes the club will be more attractive to recruits in the off-season because of its stability.
"Last year, I know it was really hard recruiting," he said.
"I was coaching under 18s and seniors, it was really hard to get recruiting. We got Brad Bull across the line, Dylan Chapman, Kane Brumley and a few others across the line - and Brad Williams in late January/February which was great but a lot of pressure."
"I feel like a lot of pressure's taken off my shoulders with all this happening before this weekend. So now we can fully focus, the boys know they've got each other's backs, they're there for next year. Success, certainty and trust in a football club does make it easier to recruit people."
The Cats face Russells Creek on Saturday in arguably their most important fixture of the season.
The Creekers (fifth) sit one-win ahead of the Cats, with the winner likely to snatch the fifth and last finals spot.
"This week it's an elimination final basically, so we'll treat it as a final and try and get the boys up and about," Nowell said.
