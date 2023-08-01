The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Allansford coach Tim Nowell recommits for 2024 season

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 1 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Nowell will coach Allansford again in 2024. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Tim Nowell will coach Allansford again in 2024. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Allansford has moved swiftly to shore up a promising future, with the club re-signing coach Tim Nowell and it's entire playing list for the 2024 Warrnambool and District league season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.