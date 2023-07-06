The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL
Watch

'Mullets be gone' fundraiser raises more than $30,000 for Port Fairy family

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated July 6 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A community fundraiser to help a family in need has raised more than $30,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.