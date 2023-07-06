A community fundraiser to help a family in need has raised more than $30,000.
Port Fairy Football Netball Club players - including the majority of its under 12 team - braved the hair clippers on Thursday night as part of its 'Mullets be gone' initiative designed to help cover Zac Allen's medical costs following a brain tumour diagnosis.
Zac, 13, was among the crowd and watched as dad Gareth and brothers Sam and Hugh sported new looks and sister Tessa tried her hand at hair-dressing.
Mum Shane said it was a humbling experience. Zac underwent a 21-hour operation in April before seven weeks of radiation at the Peter McCallum Cancer Centre.
He will start chemotherapy in Melbourne in coming weeks.
"We have so many things on our mind at the minute, getting Zac well is the priority, so not to have to worry about the money side of things is amazing," Shane told The Standard.
"You know you've got your community behind you but you don't realise until things like this happen how special Port Fairy is."
Shane said children who had spent years growing their curly locks or extensive mullets faced the clippers for a good cause.
"It's pretty amazing, it's blown us away," she said.
"These kids are just phenomenal and everyone who's donated, it's just beyond anything we thought.
"We are so grateful. I thought a few might have backed out but they've come through with the goods."
Gareth said the club's jam-packed clubrooms was testament to its community spirit.
"The energy is huge. There was a lot of kids who I just would not have thought their mullets would go," he said.
"They've been entrenched in their identities so it's pretty special."
Gareth - a former club captain - said the support from the Seagulls and the wider Port Fairy community had been overwhelming.
"The club asked if they could do anything and Shane and I are very reserved and said 'keep it low key and it's about Zac'," he said.
"We didn't expect this in our wildest dreams and when they said they were going to do the haircuts we thought it's a great thing and a sign of solidarity about the club and the community."
The Allen family handed Mark Hughes Foundation beanies out to those who braved the clippers.
They said it was important to ensure "word got out" about the need for brain cancer research.
"The rate of cure hasn't really changed or progressed in 30 years so the idea is to get some more research funded," Shane said.
Zac, who is an active member of the club as an umpire and canteen helper, said he was in good spirits.
"I am recovering pretty good from radiation and then we'll go back to Melbourne at the end of the month," he said.
Port Fairy under 12 football coach Warwick Taylor said the club expected the money raised to surpass $30,000 by the time The Standard went to print.
Donations included $2000 from the Port Fairy Folk Festival.
Taylor, who had his head shaved, said his players embraced the fundraiser.
"I reckon they look better. We were only doing this (at the start) to get rid of our mullets and it's snowballed into something the community should be very proud of," he said.
Charlie Stenhouse, 12, was happy to do his part.
"I am feeling better because everyone is doing it and we'll all be running out as a team on Sunday with bald heads," he said.
"I think it's amazing because it started off as a little fundraiser but it's grown and we've raised a lot of money."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
