Man who broke mate's jaw and strangled woman being assessed for order

A Warrnambool man who broke a mate's jaw and strangled a woman until she couldn't breathe has had his sentencing adjourned after already spending 348 days in custody.
Michael Proctor, 32, of west Warrnambool, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday to assault-related offending.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie requested Office of Corrections staff assess Proctor for a community corrections order, a process which will take six weeks.
Proctor will return to the Geelong court at 9.30am on August 16 when he will be sentenced.
The magistrate said at 32-years-old Proctor was at real risk of being institutionalised after receiving a number of straight jail sentences in recent years for serious offending.
He said how to deal with the cycle of offending was the question the court faced, but commented it would be good if Proctor could engage with his culture and his family.
Mr Guthrie said it would be an extensive report which was expected to cover a lot of the unanswered questions.
"It's pretty serious offending, but if the report comes back favourably then we will look at addressing your rehabilitation," he said.
The magistrate said he would consider a CCO including community work to keep Proctor engaged as well as judicial monitoring.
"I get to see how you're going and to make sure you are staying on the right track," Mr Guthrie said.
"You are at this position you either start working with services or you end up in prison."
Police told the court on June 20 last year Proctor had an abusive disagreement with an associate about failing to give him a ride.
Proctor struck the victim to the face and he fell back onto cupboards before being dragged outside a house.
Later that day the victim attended the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment due to ongoing pain.
He was then transported to Geelong where he underwent surgery for a fractured jaw.
Mid the following month Proctor was involved in a heated argument with a woman, who he struck to the face with a plastic basket, causing lacerations and bruising.
Days later he grabbed and strangled the woman. She felt pain as he squeezed her throat until she was no longer able to breathe.
A lawyer for Proctor said it was clear a term of imprisonment was required but his client had served 348 days in custody.
He submitted a combination sentence of time served and a CCO was appropriate.
Long-time senior journalist
