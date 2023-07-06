The Standard
Warrnambool man, 32, assessed for CCO after breaking mate's jaw

By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 7 2023 - 7:09am, first published 7:00am
Man who broke mate's jaw and strangled woman being assessed for order
A Warrnambool man who broke a mate's jaw and strangled a woman until she couldn't breathe has had his sentencing adjourned after already spending 348 days in custody.

