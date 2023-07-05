The Standard
Timboon Demons' Anna Archie on her return to the Warrnambool and District league, team's finals chances

By Meg Saultry
Updated July 5 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 4:00pm
Anna Archie (right) has returned to former club Timboon in 2023, (inset) winning the 2019 Wilma Wallace medal for Nirranda. Picture by Anthony Brady, file
Wilma Wallace medalist Anna Archie had one goal in mind when she would set off on a 10 kilometre morning run before playing a physical netball game this year.

