The steady growth of Koroit as a preferred destination for young families to live has provided an experienced new recruit for the town's CFA branch.
Hamish Thomas has joined the brigade, having transferred from his previous post at Branxholme.
Mr Thomas is joined by fellow new recruits Philip Ryan, Mitch Povey and Mitch Raul.
The quartet have joined up on the back of a recruiting drive by the brigade.
Mr Thomas moved to Koroit three years ago, with his settling in period a hectic one.
It included establishing his family farm and the birth of his first two children.
This has left little time to spread his wings into the community.
But time has now opened up for Mr Thomas to get back involved in the CFA, an organisation he has been a part of since 2002.
"It has been so busy but I always planned to join the Koroit CFA when time allowed," Mr Thomas said.
"The CFA is so important in small communities, to have someone turn up to help when you need it the most and the chips are down.
"Koroit CFA has a great structure in place and terrific people."
Mr Thomas said the CFA was also a great stepping stone into the general Koroit community.
Koroit CFA captain Steven Giblin said he was thrilled to land four new recruits.
The new faces ensure the brigade numbers remain strong at 40 members.
"It's great for the brigade to be able to attract new people," Mr Giblin said.
"We are here to serve the community and be part of the community, it's not just about putting out fires."
The brigade has had a strong presence in the community in the first half of 2023.
They have been part of the Koroit Lions Club Swap Meet, the Good Friday Appeal and the Koroit Irish Festival.
