Hamish Sinnott has been forced to wait for his second VFL opportunity and won't be taking it for granted when he runs out for Carlton on Sunday against Essendon.
The 19-year-old Camperdown utility tasted the level in round 16 last year when he debuted for the Blues but hasn't been selected since.
He has come close on several occasions this year, knocking on the door with strong form for the Magpies in the Hampden league.
"I suppose it was a bit challenging at the start not getting looked at as much but the last month or so I've probably been first emergency I'd say, well definitely in the emergencies," he said.
"Obviously getting close though, it's good to finally get the call-up and just now I have got to to take my opportunity and hopefully can stay in for a good patch now."
After a self-confessed slow start, Sinnott has been in sublime touch for the Magpies, earning best player selection in five of his past six matches.
He has hit the scoreboard too, kicking 10 goals for the rising side which is sitting third after eight rounds with five wins.
The former Greater Western Victoria Rebel said missing out with the Blues had motivated him to work harder.
"Round two against North Melbourne I was first emergency," he said.
"I had to go to the game and watch that game, I really wanted to be out there but I suppose it gives you a bit of a kick to train harder.
"I suppose it's a very hard system to go into so to finally get the chance this year's good."
Sinnott said his coaches had told he him where he needed to improve.
"At the start of the year not getting picked for round one, I asked 'what do I need to do to get in the side'," he said.
"(Coach) Luke Power's awesome, he told me a few things he wanted to see me do. He could tell that I was improving every week which is good.
"He said 'go back to local and play like you usually do and you'll get a chance'."
With almost another year of senior year of football under his belt, Sinnott is feeling "confident" about returning to the VFL, where he will play a wing/half-forward role.
"I feel confident, obviously in some good form as well," he said.
"A bit of a different role as well on the field so it'll be different. I feel like another year into the system, I know the system a lot better, even put on a bit of size as well which will help."
