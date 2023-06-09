The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Camperdown's Hamish Sinnott looking to cement place in Carlton's VFL side after waiting for second opportunity

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 9 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Sinnott will play his second VFL game for Carlton on Sunday. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Hamish Sinnott will play his second VFL game for Carlton on Sunday. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Hamish Sinnott has been forced to wait for his second VFL opportunity and won't be taking it for granted when he runs out for Carlton on Sunday against Essendon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.